San Antonio airport on lockdown after officer-involved shooting in area, police say

Posted at 1:04 PM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 16:25:03-04

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The San Antonio International Airport has been put on lockdown due to an officer-involved shoot in the area.

The San Antonio Police Department tweeted at 2:48 p.m. local time that it confirmed an officer-involved shooting at 9800 Airport Blvd, which is outside the airport.

Police wrote that the lockdown was activated as a "precaution," that “no other injuries are reported,” and "there is no active threat to the public."

Law enforcement hasn't said where the shooting occurred or described the circumstances.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

