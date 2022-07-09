Watch Now
Rybakina beats Jabeur in 3 set to capture first Wimbledon title

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina returns to Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the final of the women's singles on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Posted at 8:11 AM, Jul 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-09 11:11:51-04

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina won the women’s title at Wimbledon by beating Tunisia's Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Rybakina is the first player representing Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles title. She was born in Russia but switched nationalities in 2018.

The 17th-seeded Rybakina dropped only two sets in her seven victories at the All England Club.

Rybakina, who turned 23 last month, is the youngest woman to win the Wimbledon title since 21-year-old Petra Kvitova in 2011.

Jabeur was attempting to be the first Arab woman and woman from Africa to win a grand slam title.

