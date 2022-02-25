Watch
Russian takeover spells out trouble for wheat supplies in many countries

Vitaly Timkiv/AP
FILE - Farmers harvest with their combines in a wheat field near the village Tbilisskaya, Russia, July 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Vitaly Timkiv, File)
Posted at 11:31 AM, Feb 25, 2022
Russia’s invasion is expected to create problems for countries that depend on Ukraine for wheat.

Lebanon reports it has enough wheat reserves for one month at the most, according to its economy minister.

60% of its Lebanon’s wheat is imported from Ukraine.

In fact, Ukraine is one of the largest exporters of wheat in the world and is responsible for about 12% of the world’s supply.

Lebanon largely depends on the grain to bake and provide subsidized bread to its citizens.

It cannot store more than a one-month supply at a time, due to a lack of mills.

The lack of wheat also spells out trouble for other countries, including Egypt, which eats about twice as much bread as the global average.

85% of its wheat imports come from Russia and Ukraine.

This week, the country held a special cabinet session to discuss bread flour supplies and prices.

Syria also held a meeting this week to discuss how it should manage its grain reserves.

