Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

White House: Biden to visit Poland on Europe trip this week

Joe Biden
Susan Walsh/AP
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event to announce his choice of retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin to be secretary of defense, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Joe Biden
Posted at 7:20 PM, Mar 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-20 22:28:37-04

WAHINGTON — President Joe Biden has added a stop in Poland to his upcoming trip to Europe for urgent talks with NATO and European allies.

The trip comes as Russian forces concentrate their fire upon cities and trapped civilians in their nearly month-old invasion of Ukraine.

White House officials say Biden will travel to Brussels, and then travel to Poland, where he will meet with leaders there.

Poland neighbors Ukraine and has taken in more than 2 million refugees from the fighting.

It's been one of the most vocal countries in asking fellow NATO members to consider getting more involved to rein in the bloodshed.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to watching the Oscars March 27 at 5pm on ABC15 Arizona