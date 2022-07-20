Ukrainian forces strike key bridge in Russian-occupied south

Ukrainian forces have struck and seriously damaged a bridge that is key for supplying Russian troops in southern Ukraine.

The deputy head of the Moscow-backed temporary administration for the Russia-controlled southern Kherson region, said the Ukrainian military struck the bridge across the Dnipro River with missiles Wednesday, scoring 11 hits.

He said in remarks carried by the Interfax news agency that the bridge sustained serious damage but wasn’t closed for traffic. The British Defense Ministry said Wednesday that the bridge was likely still usable after the Ukrainian strikes, but it is a “key vulnerability for Russian Forces,” adding that it is needed for Russia to supply or withdraw its forces in the territory it has occupied west of the river.

Kherson is an area where hundreds flee on a daily basis. It has been on the front lines of the war since February, draining resources.