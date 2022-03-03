Ukraine calls on fighters to join in battle

There's a call for fighters to head to the war zone in Ukraine.

Ukrainian diplomats have outlined a process for fighters, from around the world, to apply to join in the battle.

Though not just anyone can sign up.

Ukrainian Diplomat Svitlana Jelden told ABC15 you must apply to the Embassy of Ukraine in your respective country.

"16,000 people around the world already signed up to go fight that Russian enemy," she said.

Jelden adds support is pouring in.

"Whoever wants to fight, it's a way to go," she told ABC15.

"You have to go through Military Consulate in Washington D.C.," said Jelden.

You apply with the intention of joining the Foreign Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine, regardless of nationality.

"You can be French, you can be Mexican, you can be from anywhere in the world," she said.

Applicants must have their documents in order, before doing an interview.

Documents include:

Identification

Passport to travel abroad

Documents confirming military service, or proof of law enforcement background and participation in combat.

If accepted, you will receive instructions from Representatives of Ukrainian embassies, consulates (abroad) and Territorial Defense in Ukraine on what to do next, until you arrive in Ukraine.

Konstantin Lukashevich who was born in Ukraine, but has lived in the U.S. since he was two years old, said he's on the fence about going to his homeland to fight.

He served in the U.S. Marines for years.

"I had actually considered it. I never thought that something like this could happen to Ukraine so I never had to process feelings like that... Something happening there and feeling like I have to help them as well," Lukashevich said.

"The country pretty much says we can't stand Russia anymore," added Jelden.

Jelden said help is desperately needed, adding her heart dropped after getting a call from her sister and godmother who live in Kyiv.

"The says like... our city been bombed and we would like to say goodbye just in case you don't hear from us tomorrow. So basically it has been very hard the last couple of weeks," she said in tears.

Which is why she says it means the world to her that people would willingly go and defend Ukraine, knowing they may not come home.

"And I feel those people are brave. Those people are heros. God bless them and just... Thank you so much for doing that and standing up for world rights," Jelden said.

Saint Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church near 7th and Roosevelt streets, also doing its part to help those in Ukraine.

The church will be accepting medical supply donations on Sunday, March 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to send to the country.

