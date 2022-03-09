Harris heads to Poland amid dispute over providing Ukraine with fighter jets

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris' trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion is taking an unexpected turn.

Harris will be parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.

The Polish government unexpectedly announced a plan to transfer 28 Russian-made fighter planes to a U.S. military base in Germany, with the expectation that the planes would be handed over to Ukrainian pilots. The Pentagon quickly rejected the plan, calling it "not tenable."

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said Tuesday that the plan raised the concerning prospect of warplanes departing from a U.S. and NATO base to fly into airspace contested with Russia in the Ukraine conflict. The U.S., Kirby said, will continue to talk to Poland and other NATO allies about supplying the planes.

The confusion marked a rare display of disharmony as NATO allies seek to boost Ukrainian fighters while avoiding getting caught up in a wider war with Russia and leaves Harris to patch things up as she opens a two-day visit to Poland and Romania on Wednesday.

According to NPR, top Biden administration officials who briefed reporters ahead of the trip downplayed the dispute, noting that there are "a lot of ideas worth discussing."

Harris is expected to continue talks with the Poles about getting fighter jets to the Ukrainians.