Germany: Quitting Russian oil by later summer is 'realistic'

BERLIN — Germany says it’s making progress on weaning itself off Russian fossil fuels and expects to be fully independent of Russian crude oil imports by late summer.

Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck says Europe’s largest economy has reduced its share of Russian energy imports to 12% for oil, 8% for coal and 35% for natural gas.

He said that means increased costs for the economy and for consumers.

But Habeck says the moves "are necessary if we no longer want to be blackmailed by Russia.”

Russia last week decided to cut off gas exports to Poland and Bulgaria.

The German announcement comes as the European Union considers an embargo on Russian oil.

The bloc has already banned Russian coal imports, starting in August.

