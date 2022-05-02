Watch
NewsNational NewsRussia-Ukraine-Conflict

Actions

Germany: Quitting Russian oil by later summer is 'realistic'

Germany Russia Fossil Fuels
Martin Meissner/AP
FILE - A Shell chemical plant is illuminated in Wesseling, near Cologne, Germany, on April 6, 2022. Germany says it’s making progress on weaning itself off Russian fossil fuels and expects to be fully independent of crude oil imports from Russia by late summer. Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck on Sunday said Europe’s biggest economy has reduced the share of Russian imports in its energy consumption to 12 percent for oil, 8 percent for coal and 35 percent for natural gas. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
Germany Russia Fossil Fuels
Posted at 9:20 PM, May 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 00:20:50-04

BERLIN — Germany says it’s making progress on weaning itself off Russian fossil fuels and expects to be fully independent of Russian crude oil imports by late summer.

Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck says Europe’s largest economy has reduced its share of Russian energy imports to 12% for oil, 8% for coal and 35% for natural gas.

He said that means increased costs for the economy and for consumers.

But Habeck says the moves "are necessary if we no longer want to be blackmailed by Russia.”

Russia last week decided to cut off gas exports to Poland and Bulgaria.

The German announcement comes as the European Union considers an embargo on Russian oil.

The bloc has already banned Russian coal imports, starting in August.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

You could win tickets to Disneyland! Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 6-7AM.