Capital city of Ukraine under 35-hour curfew

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s capital city, Kyiv Is under a 35-hour curfew.

It began Tuesday evening and extends into Thursday morning.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko cited a “difficult and dangerous” for the long curfew as Russian steps up its bombardment on the city.

The mayor warned people in Kyiv they should only leave their homes if sirens go off.

The sirens will indicate that people should go to bomb shelters.

Only people with special permits are allowed to move around the city.

At least one person died after a 15-story apartment building was attacked in western Kyiv.

“People are dying, and the worst thing is that children are dying. They haven’t lived their lives and they have already seen this, this is the worst,” said a rescuer at the apartment attack, who gave only his first name, Andriy.

Kyiv previously imposed a similar curfew on February 26, when Russia first began its invasion.

Russia has denied it is targeting civilians.