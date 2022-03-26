Watch
Biden on Russia's Putin: 'This man cannot remain in power'

Evan Vucci/AP
President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal Castle, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Warsaw.
Posted at 4:02 PM, Mar 26, 2022
WARSAW, POLAND — President Joe Biden said Saturday that Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power," dramatically escalating the rhetoric against the Russian leader after his invasion of Ukraine.

The comment came at the end of a speech in Poland's capital that served as the capstone on a four-day trip to Europe.

In response, the Kremlin's spokesperson told The Associated Press that "it's not up to the president of the U.S. and not up to the Americans to decide who will remain in power in Russia."

Even as Biden's words rocketed around the world, the White House attempted to clarify that the president was not calling for a new government in Russia.

