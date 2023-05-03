Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Russia says Ukraine tried to kill Putin in Kremlin with 2 drones

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Kremlin criticizes Trump ad
Posted at 6:16 AM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 09:16:38-04

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman has accused Ukraine of trying to strike Putin's residence in the Kremlin with two drones overnight, but said they were brought down before they could reach their target.

No injuries were reported, Kremlin officials said. Putin was not at the residence at the time, they said.

Videos released on official social media channels appeared to show a drone strike the roof of the Senate Palace at the Kremlin.

The Kremlin said that "the Russian side reserves the right to retaliate whenever and wherever it deems necessary."

This story is developing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!