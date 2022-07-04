Ricky Martin denies restraining order allegations

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Ricky Martin is denying allegations that led to a restraining order against him.

Police said Saturday that a judge had issued the order against Martin, but authorities trying to serve the order were unable to find the superstar.

The order was filed under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law. Police spokesman Axel Valencia said he could not provide further details, including who requested the order.

Martin said in a tweet Sunday that the order is based on “completely false” allegations and that he will face the process “with the responsibility that characterizes me.”

Martin, who is married to Jwan Yosef, has not been charged with any crime.