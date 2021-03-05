Menu

Reservations no longer needed for Yosemite National Park

Jamie Richards/AP
FILE - In this May 27, 2020, photo provided by the National Park Service, Yosemite Valley School, lower right, stands in Yosemite National Park, Calif. In the background is Upper Yosemite Falls. On Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced that our nation's veterans and Gold Star families will receive free access for life to any national park, national wildlife refuge, and other federal lands, beginning Veterans Day. (Jamie Richards/National Park Service via AP)
You no longer need a reservation to drive into Yosemite National Park.

The park said that they are working to increase access to the park in a phased approach.

The park added that some services and facilities are limited, and shuttles are not operating.

Officials said safety precautions are still in place, including social distancing and wearing a mask.

The park first implemented the reservation system back on Feb. 8 to limit "the heavy flow of people coming into the park" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Reservations are still required to camp overnight.

