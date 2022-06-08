Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Reports: Military aircraft down in Imperial County, California

Ambulance
KSTU
Ambulance
Posted at 2:42 PM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 17:42:16-04

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA — The Naval Air Facility El Centro (NAFEC) received reports of a downed aircraft Wednesday afternoon.

The plane went down near State Route 78 and Coachella Canal Road near the town of Glamis; which is 30 miles north of the Mexican border, and 45 miles northwest of Yuma, Arizona.

Military officials and the Imperial County sheriff's department are currently at the scene of the crash and an investigation is underway.

ABC 10News is working to gather more information regarding injuries or people on board the aircraft.

It is unknown what caused the plane to go down.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems.