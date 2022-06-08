IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA — The Naval Air Facility El Centro (NAFEC) received reports of a downed aircraft Wednesday afternoon.

The plane went down near State Route 78 and Coachella Canal Road near the town of Glamis; which is 30 miles north of the Mexican border, and 45 miles northwest of Yuma, Arizona.

Military officials and the Imperial County sheriff's department are currently at the scene of the crash and an investigation is underway.

ABC 10News is working to gather more information regarding injuries or people on board the aircraft.

It is unknown what caused the plane to go down.