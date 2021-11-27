Reports: Germany, Italy confirm cases of new COVID-19 variant

LONDON — News reports in Italy and Germany say that both countries have confirmed cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant.

The Italian news agency LaPresse says an Italian who traveled to Mozambique has tested positive for the omicron variant.

The business traveler landed in Rome on Nov. 11 and returned to his home near Naples. Five family members, including two school-age children, have also tested positive. All are isolating in the Naples suburb of Caserta in good condition with light symptoms.

The variant was confirmed by Sacco hospital in Milan, and Italy's National Health Institute said the man had received two doses of the vaccine.

In Germany, two travelers have tested positive for the variant, according to a Munich-based microbiology center and German news agency dpa.