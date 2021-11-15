Watch
Report: Storms in Egypt leave 3 dead, unleash scorpions

Posted at 4:55 AM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 06:55:11-05

CAIRO — Egypt's state-run media reports that heavy rains and flooding in the country's south have left three people dead and more than 500 others hospitalized from scorpion stings.

The downpour in the province of Aswan over the weekend forced local authorities to suspend school classes on Sunday.

Strong storms brought rain, hail, and thunder.

It also forced scorpions from their hiding places into many houses across the province.

Photos and video footage circulated on social media showed flooded streets and damaged houses, vehicles and agricultural farms.

