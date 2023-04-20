Charges dropped against Alec Baldwin in fatal on-set 'Rust' shooting: Sources

SANTA FE, NM — Charges against Alec Baldwin have been dropped in the fatal on-set "Rust" shooting, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Baldwin, 65, had been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter after fatally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, on the New Mexico set of the Western in October 2021. The actor was practicing a cross-draw when the gun fired, striking the cinematographer and director Joel Souza, who suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

"We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident," Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, the attorneys for Alec Baldwin, said in a statement.

Baldwin's next court appearance in the case had been set for May 3. Baldwin already waived his right to appear at the preliminary hearing.

The film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was also charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over Hutchins' death.

Gun enhancement charges filed in the case against both Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed were dropped in late February.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.