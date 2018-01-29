Report: Andrew McCabe stepping down from FBI

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is stepping down from his position Monday, NBC News reported.
McCabe was in the news recently after the Washington Post reported President Donald Trump asked McCabe — then the acting FBI director — who he voted for in the 2016 election.
McCabe's wife, Dr. Jill McCabe, ran for a state senate seat in Virginia as a Democrat in 2015.
NBC News: Multiple U.S. officials say that FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is stepping down from his post today and taking "terminal leave" meaning that he will stay on until his retirement in March (that was always his plan) so he can receive full retirement benefits.