Report: Andrew McCabe stepping down from FBI

10:35 AM, Jan 29, 2018
1 min ago

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 21: Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe testifies before a House Appropriations subcommittee meeting on the FBI's budget requests for FY2018 on June 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. McCabe became acting director in May, following President Trump's dismissal of James Comey. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)

Pete Marovich
Copyright Getty Images

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is stepping down from his position Monday, NBC News reported.

McCabe was in the news recently after the Washington Post reported President Donald Trump asked McCabe — then the acting FBI director — who he voted for in the 2016 election. 

McCabe's wife, Dr. Jill McCabe, ran for a state senate seat in Virginia as a Democrat in 2015. 

 

