Rep. Madison Cawthorn faces charge for driving with revoked license

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., leaves a House Republican Conference strategy session on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 2:22 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 16:33:31-05

Rep. Madison Cawthorn has been charged with driving with a revoked license, according to multiple reports.

Cawthorn, who represents North Carolina in Congress, was pulled over last week for crossing over the centerline of a highway, according to the Asheville Citizen-Times.

CBS News reports that this was his third traffic infraction in the past six months. He received two other citations for speeding, the network reported.

According to the Asheville Citizen-Times, Cawthorn faces up to 20 days in jail for driving with a revoked license.

In a statement to the publication, a spokesperson for the Republican said, "Our office expects the traffic matters to be resolved quickly and we remain focused on serving the constituents of NC-11.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

