Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Rattlesnake roundups take 2 paths, drawing praise and scorn

SHEFFIELD
ELLIOTT MINOR/ASSOCIATED PRESS
LaRue Sheffield shows off an eastern diamondback rattlesnake during the 44th Annual Whigham Rattlesnake Roundup in Whigham, Ga., Saturday, Jan. 31, 2004. The roundup is a major fund-raiser for the tiny southest Georgia town. (AP Photo, Elliott Minor)
SHEFFIELD
Posted at 4:38 AM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 06:38:04-05

WOODSTOCK, GA — Animal rights activists praised an annual rattlesnake roundup in south Georgia that recently changed the format of this month’s event to celebrate living snakes without skinning and butchering them.

But no such changes are occurring at a huge rattlesnake roundup beginning this weekend in Texas, a festival that the activists say is barbaric.

The two events are a marked contrast in how rattlesnakes are handled.

For animal advocates, they also show the huge divide in how they are seen, with the Georgia festival heralded and the Texas roundup shamed.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV