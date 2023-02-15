Raquel Welch dead at 82

Raquel Welch, an actress of television, film and stage, has died. The well-known model and entertainer was 82.

Welch was known for her roles in films like 1966's "Fantastic Voyage."

Her death was confirmed to Scripps News by one of her representatives who said, "Her career spanned over 50 years starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances. The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs."

The representative said, "Raquel Welch, the legendary bombshell actress of film, television and stage, passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness."

Born on Sept. 5, 1940 in Chicago she moved to San Diego when she was a young child.

She studied theater arts at San Diego State College in 1958.

She became well-known after another role in 1966 on the film "One Million Years B.C."

She launched businesses selling wigs and a line of deerskin bikinis all turning her into a star of the 1960s and 1970s.

Welch went on to star in other roles like in the film "A House Is Not A Home" and an Elvis Presley musical titled "Roustabout."

A representative for the actress and model said, "Raquel leaves behind her two children, son Damon Welch and her daughter, Tahnee Welch,"