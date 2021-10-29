Rapper Fetty Wap arrested at a music festival in NYC on drug charges

William Junior Maxwell II, better known as the rapper Fetty Wap, was arrested Thursday at Citi Field in Queens, New York, on federal drug charges, according to a law enforcement official.

Maxwell was arrested during the Rolling Loud Music Festival on charges stemming from a drug-related conspiracy involving heroin and fentanyl, a law enforcement official told ABC News. He was allegedly part of a six-member drug distribution ring charged with dealing heroin and fentanyl.

He will be in federal court in Central Islip on Friday.

The 30-year-old rapper was arrested in September 2019 for punching hotel workers at The Mirage in Las Vegas.