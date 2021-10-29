Watch
Rapper Fetty Wap arrested at a music festival in NYC on drug charges

Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2019 file photo Fetty Wap arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on in Newark, N.J. The rapper has been arrested in New York on federal drug charges, an FBI spokesperson said Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP,File)
Posted at 8:47 AM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 11:47:27-04

William Junior Maxwell II, better known as the rapper Fetty Wap, was arrested Thursday at Citi Field in Queens, New York, on federal drug charges, according to a law enforcement official.

Maxwell was arrested during the Rolling Loud Music Festival on charges stemming from a drug-related conspiracy involving heroin and fentanyl, a law enforcement official told ABC News. He was allegedly part of a six-member drug distribution ring charged with dealing heroin and fentanyl.

He will be in federal court in Central Islip on Friday.

The 30-year-old rapper was arrested in September 2019 for punching hotel workers at The Mirage in Las Vegas.

