Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler fatally stabbed at LA festival

items.[0].image.alt
Wyatt Winfrey/AP
In this March 2021 photo provided by Scott Jawson, West Coast rapper Drakeo the Ruler is seen outside a recording studio in Los Angeles. Drakeo the Ruler, whose real name was Darrell Caldwell, was fatally stabbed in an altercation at a Los Angeles music festival Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. His publicist confirmed the death to the New York Times. The 28-year-old was assaulted at the Once Upon a Time in LA concert Saturday night. (Wyatt Winfrey/Courtesy of Scott Jawson via AP)
Music Festival Stabbing
Posted at 3:05 PM, Dec 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-19 17:05:32-05

LOS ANGELES — A West Coast rapper known as Drakeo the Ruler was fatally stabbed in an altercation at a Los Angeles music festival.

His real name was Darrell Caldwell. His publicist confirmed the death to the New York Times.

The 28-year-old was assaulted at the Once Upon a Time in LA concert Saturday night.

Fans and music journalists praised Caldwell for his unique sound and boundless creativity.

The festival was expected to feature several artists, including Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and Ice Cube, as well as Caldwell.

Organizers called off the festival after the stabbing.

LAPD said no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Minnesota Vikings battle Chicago Bears tomorrow night at 6 on ABC15

Minnesota Vikings battle Chicago Bears tomorrow night at 6 on ABC15