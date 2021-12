Rapper Drakeo the Ruler fatally stabbed at LA festival

LOS ANGELES — A West Coast rapper known as Drakeo the Ruler was fatally stabbed in an altercation at a Los Angeles music festival.

His real name was Darrell Caldwell. His publicist confirmed the death to the New York Times.

The 28-year-old was assaulted at the Once Upon a Time in LA concert Saturday night.

Fans and music journalists praised Caldwell for his unique sound and boundless creativity.

The festival was expected to feature several artists, including Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and Ice Cube, as well as Caldwell.

Organizers called off the festival after the stabbing.

LAPD said no arrests have been made.