Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Ram heavy-duty diesel pickups recalled for engine fire risk

Ram Truck Recall
Gene J. Puskar/AP
FILE - This is the 2020 Ram truck logo on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show Thursday, Feb.13, 2020 in Pittsburgh. Stellantis is recalling nearly 250,000 heavy duty diesel Ram trucks in the U.S., Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 because transmission fluid can leak and cause engine fires. The recall covers certain 2020 to 2023 Ram 2500 and some 2020 through 2022 Ram 3500 trucks. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Ram Truck Recall
Posted at 7:22 AM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 09:22:02-05

Stellantis is recalling nearly 250,000 heavy-duty diesel Ram pickups in the U.S. because transmission fluid can leak and cause engine fires.

The recall covers certain 2020 to 2023 Ram 2500 and some 2020 through 2022 Ram 3500 trucks.

All have 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engines and 68-RFE transmissions.

The company says heat and pressure can build up in the transmission, expelling fluid from the dipstick tube.

If the fluid hits a hot engine part, that can touch off a fire. Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, is still developing a repair.

In the meantime, the company says owners can drive the trucks but drivers should contact a dealer if they see a dashboard warning light.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Win $1,000 in holiday cash with ABC15 Mornings' Watch and Win Giveaway