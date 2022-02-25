Watch
Propaganda, fake videos of Ukraine invasion bombard users

Dmitri Lovetsky/AP
Police officers look at demonstrators in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Hundreds of people gathered in Moscow and St.Petersburg on Thursday, protesting against Russia's attack on Ukraine. Many of the demonstrators were detained. Similar protests took place in other Russian cities, and activists were also arrested. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Posted at 10:47 AM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 12:47:32-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — TikTok videos, propagandized headlines and tweets being shared on smartphones and screens around the globe are confusing missions about the reality of how Russia's invasion of Ukraine is unfolding on the ground.

Russia state media is making misleading claims on its social media channels and in broadcasts that its invasion was necessary, saying, without evidence, that Ukraine was threatening its own people.

Other social media users around the world are also circulating old footage and photos, claiming they show images from the Ukraine conflict. Videos and photos like this have been viewed millions of times already online.

