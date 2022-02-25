Propaganda, fake videos of Ukraine invasion bombard users

WASHINGTON (AP) — TikTok videos, propagandized headlines and tweets being shared on smartphones and screens around the globe are confusing missions about the reality of how Russia's invasion of Ukraine is unfolding on the ground.

Russia state media is making misleading claims on its social media channels and in broadcasts that its invasion was necessary, saying, without evidence, that Ukraine was threatening its own people.

Other social media users around the world are also circulating old footage and photos, claiming they show images from the Ukraine conflict. Videos and photos like this have been viewed millions of times already online.