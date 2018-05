WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump called Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw Jr. to “commend his heroic actions,” the White House has confirmed.

During Monday’s press briefing, White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah confirmed that Trump called Shaw earlier in the morning and commended him for his “quick thinking” during the attack.

.@RajShah45 says President Trump had a call this morning with @JamesShawJr9, the customer who stopped a gunman at a Tennessee Waffle House last month, to commend his heroic actions. https://t.co/Xsawjq1ujg pic.twitter.com/eUR84jKqBy — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 14, 2018

Shaw stopped the shooter at an Antioch Waffle House shooter from taking numerous other lives, after killing four.

