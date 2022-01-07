President Biden to deliver 1st State of the Union address in March

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has invited President Joe Biden to deliver the State of the Union address -- the first of Biden's presidency -- on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

"Thank you for your bold vision and patriotic leadership which have guided America out of crisis and into an era of great progress, as we not only recover from the pandemic but Build Back Better!" Pelosi wrote in a letter on Friday inviting Biden to speak in the House chamber.

"In that spirit, I am writing to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, March 1, to share your vision of the State of the Union," she wrote.

Biden addressed his first joint session of Congress last April but that was not considered a State of the Union address as he was just entering office.

Former President Donald Trump delivered the nation's last State of the Union address on Feb. 4, 2020. As he finished, Pelosi ripped up a copy of Trump's remarks while standing behind him in the House chamber.

Pelosi told critics at the time that she hadn't intended to rip up Trump's speech but that she "realized that almost every page had something in it that was objectionable."

