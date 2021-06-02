Watch
Pot users welcome: Amazon won't test jobseekers for cannabis

Steven Senne/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2020 file photo, an Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van in Boston. Amazon said Tuesday, June 1, 2021 that it will stop testing jobseekers for marijuana. The company, the second-largest private employer in the U.S. behind Walmart, is making the change as states legalize cannabis or introduce laws banning employers from testing for it. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Posted at 6:01 AM, Jun 02, 2021
Amazon says it will no longer test jobseekers for marijuana use.

The e-commerce giant, which is the second-largest private employer in the U.S. behind Walmart, is making the change as several states legalize cannabis.

In March, a New York man sued Amazon, saying the company rescinded his job offer at an Amazon warehouse because he tested positive for marijuana. That came even though the city banned employers from testing job applicants for marijuana last year.

Amazon said it will continue to test workers for other drugs and conduct “impairment checks” on the job. It said some roles may still require a marijuana test in line with Department of Transportation regulations.

