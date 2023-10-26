At least 20 are believed to be dead in the Maine mass shooting, person of interest identified

LEWISTON, ME — At least 20 people are believed to be dead and dozens more have been injured after a bowling alley came under fire in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday evening, law enforcement sources confirmed to ABC News.

There are also reports of shots fired at additional locations, including a local bar, according to law enforcement sources briefed on the situation.

A suspect is not yet in custody. Authorities have identified a person of interest as Robert Cared, a trained firearms instructor at a U.S. Army Reserve training facility in Maine.

A nurse at Maine Medical Center told ABC News the shooting unfolded at a bowling alley during its youth night.

"Maine Medical is on lockdown right now awaiting Lewiston patients," the nurse said. "They just called for [emergency department] nurses and critical care nurses to come in, set up three stretchers to each single critical care bay. They just got their first two patients -- both gunshot wounds to their thighs."

A suspect is not yet in custody and an active manhunt is underway. Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of the alleged gunman on Facebook Wednesday evening, asking for identification help via messenger or email.

The White House said Wednesday evening, “The President has been briefed on what’s known so far about the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine and will continue to receive updates.”

Governor Janet Mills posted on X that she was aware of the situation and urging "all people in the area to follow the direction of State and local enforcement. I will continue to monitor the situation and remain in close contact with public safety officials."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

