Popeyes releases latest edition of its chicken sandwich

The "chicken sandwich wars" between American fast food competitors may be about to take off again, as Popeyes is releasing its newest take on the sandwich.

Popeyes is releasing the non-breaded, blackened chicken sandwich for a limited time at participating locations.

The last time Popeyes released a new chicken sandwich in 2019, many other chains like McDonalds, Wendy's, and KFC all followed with their own versions of the sandwich, leading to interesting advertising jabs between the chains.

This time around, Popeyes is releasing all of their ingredients for the sandwich since they "saw a lot of copycats after we launched our sandwich last time."

The chain says the new sandwich is seasoned with black pepper, cumin, red pepper, garlic, onion, paprika, white pepper and salt.

According to their website, Popeyes has 50 locations across Arizona.