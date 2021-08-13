Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Police: Toddler fatally shot woman during work video call in Florida

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 10:00 AM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 13:07:15-04

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Police in central Florida say a toddler fatally shot a woman while she was on a work-related video call.

News outlets report the woman was the mother of the young child who found a loaded gun Wednesday and opened fire.

Altamonte Springs police say another person on the video call reported seeing the toddler in the background and hearing a noise.

Then, 21-year-old Shamaya Lynn fell backward and never returned to the call.

Police say Lynn was shot in the head and died.

Police say an adult left the gun unsecured.

Investigators are working with the Seminole County State Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges will be filed.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 free on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV