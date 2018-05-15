Police search for Nissan Altima in road rage shooting that spanned parts of Michigan

ALLEN PARK, Mich. - It's a frightening case of road rage that happened in broad daylight and spanned several communities.

Now Police in Allen Park, Michigan are asking for the public's help in finding the man who was driving a black Nissan Altima with a damaged fender and out of state plates on the front and back of the vehicle.

Detective Jim Thorburn with the Allen Park Police Department said the man chased another driver several miles and then unleashed at least eight rounds of gunfire at another driver in broad daylight on the southbound Southfield Fwy ramp to I-94.

It all started with a fender bender around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday in Detroit, in the area of Chicago near Greenfield. The driver of a pick up truck tried to exchange information, he told police, when the black Nissan Altima driver pulled out a gun. That when he ran.

"He was being chased by a Nissan Ultima and he had a big pick up truck and he thought by cutting through fields and stuff he would lose the Ultima," Thorburn said.

But that didn't happen.

The victim hopped on the Southfield Freeway southbound driving to the I-94 ramp, where the suspect who was still chasing him, opened fire. The victim was hit in the backside but was able to keep driving, he finally lost the shooter, pulled over in Taylor and called police.

Police photos show the side of the pick up truck riddled with bullet holes. A big bullet hole in the head rest was a sign that the suspect was likely shooting to kill.

The victim escaped with a superficial bullet wound to the backside. Today he said he is in pain, but recovering.

Police are hoping to find someone who might have seen the male suspect fire eight to nine gun shots through the passenger window of his black Nissan Ultima in broad daylight on the busy freeway. That Nissan Altima has front-end damage and out of state plates.