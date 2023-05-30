Police say multiple people shot near beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida

HOLLYWOOD, FL — Police are responding to a shooting near the beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida.

Nine people were injured, police said. No deaths have been reported.

A preliminary investigation shows that an altercation between two groups resulted in gunfire, police said. One person has been detained and another suspect is being still being sought.

Videos posted on Twitter Monday evening showed emergency medical crews responding and providing aid to multiple injured people.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were injured or what their conditions were. Police said there would be a heavy presence of officers as the investigation continues.

Please avoid the area of Johnson to Garfield Streets, as well as the Broadwalk, due to an ongoing shooting investigation. Heavy police presence in the area. If you are looking to reunite with a family member, we have set up a reunification area at Johnson St and N Ocean bus loop — HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) May 30, 2023

Officials were also setting up an area for family members to reunite.

Hollywood Beach is a popular beach destination about 11 miles (17 kilometers) south of Fort Lauderdale and 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Miami. The beach was expected to see more visitors than usual with the Memorial Day holiday.