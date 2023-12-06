Watch Now
UNLV shooting: Multiple victims reported, suspect dead, police say

People on the University Nevada, Las Vegas campus are urged to shelter in place.
UNLV police situation
Posted at 1:15 PM, Dec 06, 2023
LAS VEGAS, NV — A suspect is dead after reports of an active shooter at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Watch live video from the area in the player below:

The university said shots were reported at Beam Hall as well as the school's student union.

There "appears to be multiple victims," according to police.

UNLV shooting

A ground stop was initiated at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport on Wednesday due to the close proximity of the airport runways to the shooting site, and because of the police response to the shooting, which included helicopters, according to an official briefed on the incident.

The university said police are evacuating buildings one at a time and students are urged to shelter in place.

Beam Hall is home to the university's business school. The student union is located one building over from Beam Hall.

Beam Hall on the campus of UNLV. Google Maps Street View

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

