Central Michigan shooting: 2 shot, killed; suspect on the loose

Police say two people have been shot and killed at Central Michigan University on Friday.

The university posted on Facebook that the two killed were not students and police believe the incident started from a domestic situation. There are no additional injuries, the university reported.

The person of interest has been identified as James Eric Davis, Jr. Central Michigan University said those planning to come to campus to pick up students for spring break should stay off campus until further notice.

Central Michigan has more than 20,000 students enrolled and is located in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

CMU sent an automated phone call around 9 a.m. to all students and faculty with a message saying police are responding to shots fired on the fourth floor of Campbell Hall.

Police are searching for one suspect who fled on foot. Students on campus are instructed to take shelter, said Lt. Cameron Wassman of the Central Michigan Police Department.

UPDATE 10:23 a.m.: The suspect is a 19-year-old black male who is approx. 5 foot 9 inches tall. He is wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. He may have taken off the blue hoodie. He is considered armed & dangerous. If you see the suspect, do not approach him. Call 911. — City of Mt. Pleasant (@MtPleasantMI) March 2, 2018

URGENT INFORMATION: There has been a report of a shooting on the campus of Central Michigan University. MPPD is assisting @cmupd with the situation. The shooter has not yet been apprehended. Please remain aware of your surroundings and call 911 to report suspicious activity — City of Mt. Pleasant (@MtPleasantMI) March 2, 2018

I am in constant contact with @MichStatePolice as they work w/local law enforcement to determine what has occurred at Central Michigan University. The priority right now is the safety of those still on campus and I thank all first responders involved for their swift action. — Governor Rick Snyder (@onetoughnerd) March 2, 2018

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.