Police planning to reinstall Capitol fence ahead of rally

Carolyn Kaster/AP
FILE - In this April 2, 2021, file photo, the U.S. Capitol is seen behind security fencing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Law enforcement concerned by the prospect for violence at a rally in the nation’s Capitol next week are planning to reinstall protective fencing that surrounded the U.S. Capitol for months after the Jan. 6 insurrection there, according to a person familiar with the discussions. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Posted at 5:11 PM, Sep 08, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — Law enforcement is planning to reinstall protective fencing that surrounded the U.S. Capitol for months after the Jan. 6 insurrection, The Associated Press reported Wednesday.

Officials are concerned by the potential for violence at a rally in the nation’s Capitol.

The "Justice for J6" rally is meant to show support for those charged for storming the Capitol.

Though no specific security measures have yet been announced, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hinted at extra safety precautions for the Sept. 18 rally.

“We intend to have the integrity of the Capitol be intact,” Pelosi said during her Wednesday press conference.

Briefings for lawmakers, including congressional leaders, are expected in the coming days.

Matt Braynard, who is organizing the rally, reportedly said he has stressed for attendants to act peacefully.

