Police give all clear after evacuation order of US Capitol over aircraft threat

Police have given the all clear after the U.S. Capitol was evacuated due a threat.

The Capitol was evacuated out of an abundance of caution this evening.



There is no threat at the Capitol.



The Capitol was evacuated out of an abundance of caution this evening. There is no threat at the Capitol. More details to come.

On Wednesday evening, the U.S. Capitol Police ordered the evacuation of the Capitol complex, saying they are “tracking an aircraft that poses a probable threat.”

The alert was sent to congressional staffers Wednesday evening.

