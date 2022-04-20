Watch
Police give all clear after evacuation order of US Capitol over aircraft threat

Mariam Zuhaib/AP
One year after the attack on the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, people visit the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Posted at 3:47 PM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 19:03:43-04

Police have given the all clear after the U.S. Capitol was evacuated due a threat.

On Wednesday evening, the U.S. Capitol Police ordered the evacuation of the Capitol complex, saying they are “tracking an aircraft that poses a probable threat.”

The alert was sent to congressional staffers Wednesday evening.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.

