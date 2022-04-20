Police give all clear after evacuation order of US Capitol over aircraft threat

Police have given the all clear after the U.S. Capitol was evacuated due a threat.
The Capitol was evacuated out of an abundance of caution this evening.— U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 20, 2022
There is no threat at the Capitol.
More details to come. pic.twitter.com/7qqxqQyzlD
On Wednesday evening, the U.S. Capitol Police ordered the evacuation of the Capitol complex, saying they are “tracking an aircraft that poses a probable threat.”
The alert was sent to congressional staffers Wednesday evening.
