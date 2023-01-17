Police: Man tried to abduct barista by pulling victim through drive-thru window

Police in Washington are searching for the man who they say tried to abduct a barista.
The Auburn Police Department posted a video of a truck driving up to a drive-thru window at 5 a.m. on Monday. The suspect is seen grabbing the barista's arm when the worker attempts to give him cash back. He appeared to try and secure the woman's arm with a looped zip tie but failed.
The suspect drove off as the cash fell to the ground.
Police said he has a tattoo on his forearm that appears to say "Chevrolet." They are hoping someone might recognize the man.
Anyone with tips is encouraged to contact the Auburn Police Department at 253-288-7403.
Auburn is located in King County, between Seattle and Tacoma.
The Auburn Police Department is asking for any information to help identify a suspect that attempted to abduct a barista during the early morning hours of 1/16/2023. pic.twitter.com/w8qzJQs5ZA
— Auburn WA Police Dept (@AuburnWAPolice) January 17, 2023