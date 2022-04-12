Police looking for U-Haul with AZ plates in connection to Brooklyn subway shooting

NEW YORK — Police are looking for a U-Haul truck with Arizona license plates in connection to the Brooklyn subway shooting, law enforcement officials said.

The official said officers around New York City are being told that if they spot the U-Haul truck moving in traffic, they should initiate stop it and detain all occupants immediately.

The officials weren't authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

“Law enforcement has alerted us to its search for a rental van and its possible connection to a suspect in today’s incident in New York City. We are working closely with authorities to ensure they have any and all available information to meet their needs.” a statement from U-Haul.

U-Haul is based in Phoenix, AZ.

U-Haul officials tell ABC15 that all U-Haul trucks and vans have AZ license plates and that does not indicate they are rented out of Arizona.