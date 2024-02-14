Police investigating shooting near Kansas City Chiefs' championship celebration

KANSAS CITY, MO — Police are investigating a shooting that took place near the Kansas City Chiefs' championship celebration Wednesday afternoon.

Kansas City, Missouri police tweeted confirming that a shooting had taken place.

Emergency officials tell our sister station KSHB that as many as 10 people may have been hit in the gunfire.

Shots have been fired around Union Station. Please leave the area. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 14, 2024

Police say two people have been taken into custody.

It's not clear if police are looking for any other suspects at this point.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to ABC15 and ABC15.com for the latest updates.