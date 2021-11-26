Watch
Police investigating several flash mob thefts in California

David Zalubowski - Associated Press
A lone shopper heads back to her vehicle near the Nordstrom department store in the Flatirons Crossing Mall Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Broomfield, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 3:46 PM, Nov 26, 2021
Authorities in California are investigating a string of incidents throughout the state known as flash mob thefts.

At the Beverly Center, the Los Angeles Police Department said several people walked into several stores, grabbed a bunch of merchandise, and ran out without paying.

At the Topanga Mall, police said a security guard at Nordstrom was sprayed with bear spray by a group of individuals who were attempting to burglarize the store.

According to local media reports, five suspects stole purses worth an estimated $25,000.

CBS News is reporting that police are also investigating an incident that occurred at Grove mall where an estimated 20 people took about $5,000 of merchandise from the Nordstrom store there.

Last week, 80 people ransacked a Nordstrom store in Walnut Creek.

Police said during that smash and grab robbery, two employees were assaulted, and one was pepper-sprayed.

