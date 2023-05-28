Watch Now
Police investigate shooting during biker rally in Red River, New Mexico

ATF Phoenix Field Division is assisting New Mexico State Police in the investigation.
(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 9:58 PM, May 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-28 00:59:54-04

Officials New Mexico were investigating a shooting incident in Red Rock, New Mexico, police said.

"The scene is active," New Mexico State Police said on Twitter.

ATF Phoenix Field Division, which covers Arizona and northern New Mexico, is assisting New Mexico Police Department in the investigation.

As many as 28,000 bikers were expected to arrive in Red River this weekend for the 41st Annual Red River Memorial Day Motorcycle Rally, a four-day event with live music.

Bikers from "all different backgrounds line Main Street for one crazy party," according to the town's website.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

