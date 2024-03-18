1 dead, 2 in stable condition after shooting in Jacksonville Beach, Florida

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL — One person is dead and two others are in stable condition following an active shooting situation in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, on Sunday night.

The downtown district/bar area and the beachfront in Jacksonville Beach have been "locked down" after the scene of the incident expanded into that area, Sgt. Tonya Tator said at a media briefing Sunday night. It will remain shut down until further notice, she said.

Authorities are still looking for suspects, Tator said. If anyone knows or sees anything, they are asked to call the Jacksonville Beach Police Dept., she told reporters.

The shooting happened "out in the open," Tator said.

Earlier, police had asked the public to shelter in place.

"The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is currently working an active shooter incident in our downtown area. This is an active scene and we are asking everyone to shelter in place at this time. If you have any information that can assist us, please call 904-270-1661," read an earlier post on the police Facebook page and the Jacksonville Beach Emergency Preparedness X account.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.