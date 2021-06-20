Watch
Police: Florida man pulled gun at Starbucks over cream cheese

Gene J. Puskar/AP
FILE - This March 14, 2017, file photo shows the Starbucks logo on a shop in downtown Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Posted at 10:08 AM, Jun 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-20 13:08:24-04

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Police say an angry Florida man pulled a gun on a drive-thru worker because they forgot the cream cheese with his bagel.

The employee just happened to be the daughter of the Miami Gardens police chief.

Police say the man became angry at a Starbucks drive-thru when they messed up his order earlier this week.

According to an arrest report, he returned to the window, screaming at the employee and pulled out a gun.

The employee says the man shouted threats but did not point the gun at her.

The suspect is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.

He was being held on a $10,000 bond.

