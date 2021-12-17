Watch
Police: 4 bodies found are victims of 'shopping cart killer' in Virginia

Harrisonburg Police Department via AP
Posted at 4:21 PM, Dec 17, 2021
FAIRFAX, Va. — Police in Virginia say the discovery of four bodies at two different locations are the work of a serial killer who used a shopping cart to transport his victims' bodies after meeting them on dating sites.

Fairfax County police on Friday dubbed 35-year-old Anthony Robinson of Washington, D.C., as the “shopping cart killer".

He said police are working to determine if there are other victims.

Police in Harrisonburg arrested Robinson last month and charged him with murder after finding after finding two bodies there. He remains in custody in Rockingham County.

Evidence uncovered after his arrest led to the discovery of two more bodies in Fairfax County. His attorney declined to comment.

