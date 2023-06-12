Watch Now
Police: 3 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at Maryland home stemming from dispute

Brian Witte/AP
Police vehicles are seen on a residential street in Annapolis, Md., where police say multiple people were shot at a home on Sunday, June 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)
Posted at 7:38 PM, Jun 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-11 23:40:14-04

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Three people were killed and three wounded in a shooting Sunday night at a house in the Maryland’s capital city, the police chief said.

Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson told reporters at a media briefing that the shooting stemmed from what he described as an “interpersonal dispute” and that there was no further threat to the public.

He declined to elaborate on the relationship between the people involved, but said the victims ranged in age from their 20s to their 50s.

Numerous police cars were seen in the residential area where the shooting happened south of the city center and near the waterfront.

