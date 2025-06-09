Plane crashes off coast of Point Loma, Coast Guard searches for survivors

SAN DIEGO, CA — The U.S. Coast Guard said that a Cessna plane went down around 12:50 p.m. on Sunday, three miles west of Point Loma.

The Coast Guard said that six people were aboard the plane; three Coast Guard boats and a helicopter were involved in the search for survivors.

Small plane crashes in water off Point Loma

CEO and President of the Air and Space Museum, Jim Kidrick, provided some insight into the type of plane that went down.

"This is a twin-engine turbo, a piston airplane, that can fly on one of the two engines. So you could lose an engine," said Kidrick.

The Cessna 414 was believed to be heading towards Phoenix.

"I think, something that will reveal more information certainly is, were there any radio communications, you know," said Kidrick.

The plane’s final moments in the air could bring out the truth about the cause of the crash, according to Kidrick.

The authorities who responded said they have located an oil sheen, along with debris in the water.

Authorities did not provide any information on the Cessna's occupants.

"Whether it was fuel, oil, you know, whatever it might have been, but it's most likely a result of the crash itself," said Kidrick.

This crash comes just weeks after another small Cessna plane crashed into a Murphy Canyon neighborhood.

The plane in the Murphy Canyon crash was also carrying six people; none survived in that incident.

"They're very, very unrelated. Both airplanes actually have pretty good track records as airplanes. The sadness is always, that we lose somebody," said Kidrick.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating.