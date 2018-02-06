2 killed in California plane crash; 2 dogs survive

SAN DIEGO — Two people were killed and two dogs were injured Tuesday after a small plane crashed in a dirt lot in Santee, California.



According to authorities, the crash happened at 6:56 a.m. in the 9700 block of Prospect Avenue, just outside of Gillespie Field and a few blocks from Prospect Avenue Elementary School.



Fire officials at the scene confirmed to Scripps station KGTV in San Diego that two people died in the crash. Officials said two dogs in the plane survived and were taken to an animal hospital for treatment.



Several Santee residents noted the foggy conditions in the area on social media, but there is no immediate word on if weather was a factor in the crash.



