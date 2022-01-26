Picasso heirs launch digital art piece to ride 'crypto' wave

GENEVA (AP) — Pablo, meet Crypto.

Heirs of Pablo Picasso, the famed 20th-century Spanish artist, are vaulting into 21st-century commerce by selling 1,010 digital art pieces of one of his ceramic works that have never before been seen publicly — riding a fad for "crypto" assets that have taken the art and financial worlds by storm.

For an exclusive interview before the formal launch this week, Picasso's granddaughter, Marina Picasso, and her son Florian Picasso opened up their Geneva apartment, which is swimming in works from their illustrious ancestor.

They offered a glimpse, however tantalizingly slim, of the piece behind what's being billed as an unprecedented fusion of old-school fine art and digital assets.

Marina said the piece dates to October 1958, the Associated Press reported.

An auction hosted by Sotheby's will be held in March.