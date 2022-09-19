PHOTOS: Thousands gather for funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Share Facebook

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top is carried into Westminster Abbey during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Tristan Fewings/Pool Photo via AP) Tristan Fewings/AP

The Yeoman of the Guard arrive in Westminster Abbey ahead of The State Funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Gareth Cattermole/Pool Photo via AP) Gareth Cattermole/AP

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed on a gun carriage during her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022.The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti,Pool) Emilio Morenatti/AP

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, right, Prince George, center, and Princess Charlotte, left, arrive for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool) Frank Augstein/AP

King Charles III, left, and Prince William sit in car on their way to attend the State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on the Mall in central London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/David Cliff, Pool) David Cliff/AP

Camilla, the Queen Consort, sits in a car before attending the State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in central London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/David Cliff, Pool) David Cliff/AP

From left, Carrie Johnson, Boris Johnson and Philip May attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Gareth Fuller/Pool Photo via AP) Gareth Fuller/AP

King Charles III is driven to Westminster Abbey for the funeral of her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Alberto Pezzali/AP

Princess Anne is driven to Westminster Abbey for the funeral of her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Alberto Pezzali/AP

US President Joe Biden arrives at Westminster Abbey on the day of Queen Elizabeth II funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. ( James Manning/Pool Photo via AP) James Manning/AP

Vehicles in the motorcade of US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden approach Parliament Square ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP) Stefan Rousseau/AP

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, walks outside the Westminster Abbey on the day of Queen Elizabeth II funeral, in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP) Hannah Mckay/AP

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives on a gun carriage at Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, Pool) Bernat Armangue/AP

Vehicles in the motorcade of US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden approach Parliament Square ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP) Stefan Rousseau/AP

The Mall in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 ahead of the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II. (Zac Goodwin/Pool Photo via AP) Zac Goodwin/AP

Prince Harry and Prince William follow a gun carriage carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022.The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti,Pool) Emilio Morenatti/AP

King Charles III salutes as the coffin of his mother Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, Pool) Bernat Armangue/AP

Members of the Royal family follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool) Frank Augstein/AP

Gentlemen at Arms, the Queen's bodyguard take part in the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Ben Stansall/Pool via AP) Ben Stansall/AP

King Charles III and Princess Anne arrive at Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Sept. 19, 2022. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool Photo via AP) Sarah Meyssonnier/AP

A guest reads the order of service during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Gareth Cattermole/Pool Photo via AP) Gareth Cattermole/AP

British Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP) Phil Noble/AP

King Charles III arrives at Westminster Abbey on the day of Queen Elizabeth II funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. ( James Manning/Pool Photo via AP) James Manning/AP

People stand along the Long Walk outside Windsor Castle as they wait for the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to arrive in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool) Alastair Grant/AP

A piper plays during the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP) Phil Noble/AP

Coldstream Guards are seen ahead of State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in London. (Marko Djurica/Pool Photo via AP) Marko Djurica/AP

Members of a military marching band march down The Mall in central London ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Zac Goodwin/Pool Photo via AP) Zac Goodwin/AP

